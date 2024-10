A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Toronto police officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision involving a police cruiser.

It happened at Martin Grove Road and Rexdale Boulevard at around 7:40 a.m., police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said two patients were assessed at the scene and one of them was transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. The other patient was not transported.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.