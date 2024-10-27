One person seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

A Toronto ambulance is seen in this file photo.

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue, just west of Highway 27.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 2 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

They said that one person is being transported to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult patient to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and take alternate routes, police said.