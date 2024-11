A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Toronto police are probing a fatal collision that killed a 71-year-old man in the city's east end Thursday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:23 a.m. near a gas station in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police say that the driver did not remain on scene.

EMS says the male victim’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.