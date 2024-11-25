Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month-old baby: police

Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant.

The child was located by officers at a residential building in the Roselawn Avenue and Marlee Avenue area after the baby’s father called police to say the four-month-old was missing.

The child was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police previously charged the baby boy’s mother with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Investigators said Monday that following an autopsy, 30-year-old Karessa Edwards has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the baby boy’s death is now considered the city’s 79th homicide of the year and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.