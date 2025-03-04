Ontario removing U.S. alcohol from LCBO as ‘first round of retaliation’ against Trump’s tariffs

Speaking on CNN, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will use every tool to let Donald Trump know that imposing tariffs are the wrong thing to do.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is removing more than 3,600 American-made alcohol products as part of its “first round of retaliation” against U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.

“As the exclusive wholesaler, American brands will no longer be available in LCBO catalogue, meaning other retailers, bars and restaurants in the province will no longer be able to restock U.S. products,” Ford told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an enormous hit to the American producers. Every year, the LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of U.S. wine, beer, cider, seltzers and spirits, including more than 3,600 products from 35 states.”

The LCBO’s website remains down as the Crown agency removes all American alcohol from its catalogue, however, customers can still buy booze in stores.

Images provided by the LCBO on Tuesday morning showed workers removing bottles of American whiskey and wine from store shelves.

All remaining alcohol will remain in warehouses for the time being, Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier, confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

“We’ll wait until the tariffs come off the table and then depending on where we’re at, we’ll restock the shelves,” Ford said. But until further notice, all U.S. liquor – including Kentucky bourbon, which the premier pointed to as an example – are “done” and “gone” from the LCBO’s shelves.

Sign at LCBO A sign at an LCBO reads that "for the good of Ontario" and Canada, U.S. products will not be available until further notice. (LCBO Media Centre)

Ontario is one of the biggest buyers of American-made alcohol in the world and has previously said it sells up to $965 million worth of U.S. alcohol annually.

Tony Elenis, president and CEO of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association, told CTV News Toronto now is the time to drink local products.

“We stand united with our government’s actions. All people in Ontario should. The consequences are much greater if we don’t,” Elenis said.

The Ontario Craft Brewers Association (OCB) said it also strongly supports the move to remove U.S.-made alcohol amid Trump’s tariffs, noting these levies--like the one specifically targetting steel and aluminum--drive up the costs for Ontarian breweries.

Jack Daniels at LCBO The LCBO is pulling American-made alcohol from its stores amid a trade war with the U.S. (LCBO Media Centre)

OCB President Scott Simmons said there are two things that need to be done to help small businesses “weather the headwinds of this trade war,” including having the LCBO put local or Canadian brands first and the having the province “fast-track its planned and long-needed tax reforms for the craft beer sector.”

“As Ontario looks to support home-grown sectors and industries, it is critical that it move to immediately lower Ontario’s marginal tax rate, to help ensure craft breweries are in a position to compete, grow, and thrive now and into the future,” Simmons said in a statement.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), while supporting Trump’s leadership to protect Americans and their jobs by pursuing “fair and reciprocal trade,” says it “makes no sense” to get embroiled in a trade dispute with Canada and Mexico.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) said they support Trump’s goal of protecting Americans and their jobs by pursuing “fair and reciprocal trade,” however the organization added it “makes no sense” to get embroiled in a trade dispute with Canada and Mexico.

Pulling Titos vodka off LCBO shelves The LCBO is pulling American-made alcohol from its stores amid a trade war with the U.S. (LCBO Media Centre)

“Tariffs on spirits products from Canada and Mexico will jeopardize the industry’s contribution to the U.S. economy,” Chris Swonger, DISCUS CEO, said in a statement, noting how intertwined the American spirits sector is with its neighbours.

“American spirits consumers as well as restaurants and bars across our country that are still struggling following the pandemic closures will shoulder the burden of these tariffs.”

Outside of Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador announced it will also stop selling U.S. alcohol in response to the tariffs.