‘Crossing the line:’ Doug Ford urges Canadians not to boo the U.S. anthem amid trade war

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging Canadians and Americans to refrain from booing national anthems amid a trade war that he says is solely the fault of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford made the comment during a news conference on Tuesday as he discussed the actions Ontario was prepared to take to respond to a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods that took effect today.

“The American people are going to pay the price on this unfortunately. They are good people, please don’t take it out on the American people and one more thing please do not boo the national anthem either in Canada or the U.S. These are soldiers that have fought for our freedoms, our democracy and our sovereignty. They have laid their lives on the lines,” Ford said. “Boo the referee and boo the players if you want. Do not boo the American national anthem and to my American friends do not boo the Canadian national anthem. That is crossing the line.”

There have been numerous instances of the U.S. anthem being booed at sporting events in Canada since Trump began threatening the country with tariffs, including at a Toronto Raptors Game last month.

The most recent instance took place at a WWE event in Toronto on Saturday night where wrestling fans in attendance drowned out the U.S. anthem.

The Canadian anthem, meanwhile, was booed at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston.