Toronto police release videos of 2 shootings they say linked to tow truck turf war

WARNING – Graphic content: Video released by Toronto Police shows a shooting at a tow yard in the Weston Rd. and St. Clair Ave. W. area on March 4.

Toronto police have released videos of two tow-truck-related shootings in March that they say are possibly connected to other violent incidents in the city, including the mass shooting at a Scarborough pub.

The videos were shown during a news conference on Wednesday, where investigators revealed that a “network of individuals” was allegedly behind the five shootings, one robbery, and a stolen vehicle investigation between March and May.

The first video shows the shooting that occurred in the area of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West around 10:20 p.m. on March 4.

In the clip, a car slows down as it approaches a tow truck yard and someone in the vehicle fires several shots at a victim in the driveway.

The victim ducks for cover as the yard is sprayed with bullets. The car then turns around and someone in the vehicle shoots at the tow truck yard again.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, police said the same suspects drove to a gas station near Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

In the video, one suspect exits a car with a weapon drawn and runs towards a man who is washing a pickup truck.

WARNING: Security video of Scarborough car wash shooting WARNING – Graphic content: Video released by Toronto Police shows a man being ambushed while washing his car at a gas station in Scarborough on March 4.

The man runs away but is met by the other suspects in the vehicle. They fire their guns at the fleeing man, striking him. One suspect returned to the car and they drove away.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The March 4 shootings involved either a tow truck business or employees, police said.

“It is part of the tow truck turf wars that are going on. We’re hoping now that those that we arrested will really make a difference in the number of shootings that we’re seeing,” police said.

The three suspects involved have been identified as 21-year-old Robert Gidisu, 20-year-old Daykwon Joseph and 19-year-old Sheldon Gordon.

Gidisu and Gordon have been arrested, while Joseph is still outstanding.

Gordon is also facing charges in connection with the pub mass shooting.

The three are among the 11 people who police say are responsible for the seven violent incidents in the past three months. Overall, police have laid more than 200 charges in connection with their wide-ranging investigation.