Boy, 16, charged with first-degree murder after teen fatally stabbed in Toronto’s Beach area over the weekend

A 16-year-old-boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr , pictured, was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Toronto’s Beach area. (Sarr photo/TPS)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Toronto’s Beach area.

The incident happened on July 5 near Eastern and Woodward avenues, west of Coxwell Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 10 p.m.They said that paramedics were flagged down for reports of a person who had been stabbed near a fast food restaurant.

The victim, 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr, was found with injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Sarr is Toronto’s 19th murder victim of the year.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy, from Toronto, turned himself in to police.

The accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged. He had a July 8 court date.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.