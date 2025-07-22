New TTC head says he’s focused on problem fare inspectors trying to fix rather than much-mocked new title

Mandeep Lali has officially taken the helm as head of the TTC, and just weeks into the job, is facing some serious headwinds for the transit system.

The new head of the TTC says he’s more concerned with fixing the problems of the transit agency than he is with a new title for fare inspectors that has drawn mockery.

Mandeep Lali told CP24’s Nick Dixon in a sit-down interview Tuesday that fare inspectors are working to shrink an estimated annual revenue loss of $140 million due to fare evasion on the TTC.

“They do an extremely important job to ensure that the taxpayer who pays for the aspect of the funding for the TTC is not short-changed by that $140 million,” Lali said. “They do a sterling job in terms of reducing that debt, ensuring that customers, people that are on the system pay the wage. So I’d like to focus on the $140 million and how we focus that there.”

The TTC last week drew guffaws after fare inspectors had their titles changed to Provincial Offences Officers, with many on social media being quick to point out that the acronym (POO inspectors) is rather unflattering.

One city hall reporter mused on Twitter as to whether anyone at the TTC had workshopped the name change first.

A response from TTC media relations Monday made clear they were not laughing along.

“We were kids once too and the acronym was thought through, but the designation was not ours to begin with.. It existed in Ontario legislation long before the TTC began using it this weekend,” the TTC wrote, citing provincial legislation which describes the designation.

“We thank the snickering, puerile 12-year-old boys who dominate the internet for their insights,” the transit agency wrote. “However, it does not negate the fact that fare cheats face fines of hundreds of dollars – which is no laughing matter.”

Lali said Tuesday “the name has been done,” having been around in the legislation for some 36 years.

TTC head focused on incremental improvements

The new TTC head, who officially took the reigns on July 7 after moving to Toronto from New York City, said he’s focused on learning more about the TTC in his first few months on the job.

“I’m still in the in the learning phase, and with respect to understanding the dynamics of this organization, I think some key elements of leadership is listening, learning, then leading,” Lali said. “It’s very easy to jump into the leading without listening and learning, and therefore your incremental gains won’t be as impactful.”

He said with various new lines and extensions in the works, the TTC is undergoing a “metamorphosis” that is “just unbelievable, in terms of transit, in terms of what it’s going to deliver.”

In the short-term, he said he’s focused on reliability, safety and cleanliness on the system.

He called the TTC “a nice system” but said there’s more we can do.

“I’ve always said it’s about the incremental, the accumulation of the incrementals, which gives you that one per cent,” Lali said. “Over a day, it’ll make a slight pinhole of impact. Over a period of time that one per cent builds up, and it’s the accumulation of taking the organization on that journey.”

He said he’s also excited about a new six-station renovation, a pilot project that will focus on improving the customer experience in terms of safety, lighting, ambience, and better audio and visual communication.

TTC, Metrolinx working closely on Crosstown opening

When it comes to the Eglinton Crosstown, he said he discussed the much-delayed new line with the new CEO of Metrolinx in his first week and said the two organizations are working “hand in glove” to get the line open, though there is still no opening date.

When it does open, Metrolinx will be responsible for maintaining the line, while the TTC will be responsible for operating it.

“It has to be a safe service and a reliable service. Those are the words echoed by the Metrolinx CEO with the premier. So once they substantiate, when it’s safe and reliable to do so, the line will open,” Lali said.