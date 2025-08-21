Driver sought after vehicle crashes into magic mushroom dispensary in The Annex: Toronto police

A pickup truck crashes into the storefront of a Shroomyz magic mushroom dispensary in The Annex. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a magic mushroom dispensary in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Images from the scene show a damaged pickup truck in front of a Shroomyz store near Bloor Street West and Brunswick Avenue.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. and when officers arrived on scene, the driver of the truck had fled the area.

It is not the first time that a magic mushroom dispensary was the subject of a police investigation this month.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 11, a vehicle crashed into a Shroomyz in the area of Yonge and Grosvenor streets, and on Aug. 6, police were called to the same dispensary for a suspected arson.

Police have said no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.