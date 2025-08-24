Police release images of vehicle they believe may be linked to murder of eight-year-old North York boy

Police have released images of a white Acura they believe may be linked to the murder of eight-year-old JahVai Roy on Aug. 16. (TPS photos)

Toronto police have released images of a car they believe may be linked to the murder of an eight-year-old boy in North York last weekend.

The vehicle in question is a white Acura.

In the early mornig hours of Aug. 16, gunshots were fired outside an apartment building at 15 Martha Eaton Way, near Trethewey Drive.

Police said they were called to that area just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a boy in his residence who had been shot by a stray bullet.

Life-saving measures were commenced, police said, prior to the victim being rushed to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The victim has been identified as eight-year-old JahVai Roy, of Toronto.

JahVai Roy JahVai Roy is seen in these photos provided by the family. The 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Supplied)

The suspect(s), meanwhile, fled the scene before police got there.

Anyone with further information about the white Acura’s whereabouts as well as anyone who may have any video or dashcam from the area at the time of the incident to also contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.