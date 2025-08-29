Piper Arms shooting suspects linked to 3 more gun attacks in the Greater Toronto area: court documents

Suspects are seen opening fire inside the Piper Arms pub in Scarborough in this image taken from surveillance footage released by police.

Two of the three men charged in one of Toronto’s most brazen mass shootings are now alleged to have carried out a series of additional shootings across the Greater Toronto Area, only two months later, newly released court documents show.

In filings obtained by CTV News Toronto, prosecutors allege that 19-year-old Sheldon Gordon and 19-year-old Juevar Griffith — both already facing charges in connection with the Piper Arms pub shooting on March 7 — “intentionally” discharged firearms during three separate shootings on May 24.

The incidents include shootings in Newmarket, Vaughan, and North York, all allegedly committed while the suspects wore masks and, in one case, used a stolen vehicle.

An additional 17 new charges have been laid against the pair altogether.

Speaking to reporters in June at a press conference when the two were first arrested along with several others, Supt. MacIntyre said, “We think it is all the same group of guys that are doing these shootings and probably for hire.”

What are the new allegations?

Prosecutors allege the pair “intentionally” discharged a firearm at a residence near Yonge Street and St. John’s Sideroad in Newmarket while masked. In the second incident, it’s alleged that both men committed another shooting at a residence in Vaughan, near Teston Road and Highway 400.

Finally, that same day, filings show, the two allegedly attempted to murder a man near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street in North York by “discharging a firearm.”

Man seriously injured in North York shooting Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

Police say Griffith possessed a stolen vehicle at the time, which investigators allege was obtained through an “offence punishable by indictment.”

Gordon is next due in court on Sept. 29, while Griffith is scheduled to appear Sept. 9.

Wider probe into organized crime

Police arrested Gordon and Griffith, along with eight others, back in May. At the time, police said more than 200 charges were laid against those believed to be involved in what investigators described as a wave of tow-truck-related violence across the GTA.

Despite the scope of the arrests, police said they did not consider the group to be a formal gang but rather a loose network of friends and associates.

In late June, police widened the investigation under a probe dubbed Project Yankee, which targeted what they described as the “upper echelon” of a criminal network known as “the union.” Officers executed more than a dozen search warrants across the GTA, ultimately leading to the arrest of 20 people and 111 charges.

At the time, Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said: “The information we have is that we are at the upper echelon with the group that was organizing and hiring the acts of violence and it is quite telling that none of them have criminal records or were before the courts because they are the higher level.”

TPS Toronto police superintendent Joe Matthews speaks to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday June 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

It’s worth noting that the latest charges against Gordon and Griffith are still before the courts and none of the allegations have been proven.