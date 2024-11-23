7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following ‘violent’ home invasion in Vaughan

Seven teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested following a targeted and “violent” home invasion in Vaughan on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, east of Dufferin Street, just after 9 p.m.

Attending officers said the armed home invasion was still in progress when they arrived, with several suspects inside the home with others waiting in two idling vehicles nearby. They add that these vehicles were stolen.

Police said the suspect tried to drive away, but instead crashed into responding cruisers. They then got out of the vehicles and ran away, officers said.

Seven people have been arrested, ranging in age from 13 to18. Police say they’re still looking for an eighth.

“As officers were attempting to arrest the other fleeing suspects, the first suspect fled, while handcuffed, and has not been located,” the release reads.

He is still at large, and is described as a male who was wearing all black clothing at the time. Investigators said anyone who assists him could be charged with accessory after the fact.

The two 18-year-olds were identified as Tyler Small and Nyreek Wilson, both of Toronto. The remaining suspects cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They’re all facing numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

“This is another example of offenders being out on bail while committing serious criminal offences in our communities. Out of the seven offenders arrested, four were out on bail for prior offences and have now been charged for breaching their conditions,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in the release.

Officers said a victim was found suffering serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police did not clarify whether the victim was a resident of the home, but said no officers were injured.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.