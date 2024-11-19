Man charged with attempted murder after one person shot while trying to stop Mississauga home invasion

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.

Peel Regional Police said one of the incidents occurred at a residence near Glen Erin Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road on the early morning of Oct. 15.

“The victim, who was present at the time of the incident, attempted to intervene and stop the home invasion. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and shot the victim,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspects fled in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in Toronto.

The suspect who allegedly shot the victim was later arrested in Toronto for attempting to break into another home, police said.

Investigators have since connected him to two other home invasions in Brampton and Mississauga.

“In those home invasions, several suspects forced entry to homes and made demands for money, jewelry, electronics, and vehicle keys. One victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the robberies,” police said.

They identified the suspect as Burgan Abdulkadir of no fixed address.

He has been charged with attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, being the occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of robbery and three counts of wearing a disguise. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said more charges could be laid as the investigation continues.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.