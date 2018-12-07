Male pronounced dead after stabbing in Hamilton: police
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 7:26PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 7:30PM EST
A male victim has been pronounced dead after a stabbing in Hamilton.
Police said the incident occurred near the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Kingfisher Drive.
Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
This is the city’s ninth homicide.
