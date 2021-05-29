1 dead, 4 others taken to hospital after shooting in Mississauga
Share:
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 29, 2021 10:05PM EDT
One person is dead, and four others are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway before 7:30 p.m.
Peel police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other victims were taken to trauma centres in varying conditions.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.