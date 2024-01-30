1 dead after car, SUV collide in Vaughan: York Regional Police
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2024 8:50AM EST
One male is dead following a crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The collision occurred near Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 8 a.m.
A car and SUV collided in the area, leaving one male victim dead, police said.
Roads a shut down in the area and members of the Major Collision Bureau are heading to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.