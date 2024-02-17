1 suspect arrested, another remains at large after person stabbed in downtown Toronto
Police cruisers on the scene of a stabbing near Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, February 17, 2024 10:21PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2024 10:21PM EST
One suspect has been arrested, and another remains outstanding after one person was stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 9:45 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Shortly after the incident, which police say appeared to have occurred in a building, officers took a female suspect in custody.
Police say they continue to look for a male suspect in his 40s who was last seen wearing a baseball hat, brown Adidas jacket, dark pants and black boots.