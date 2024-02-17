One suspect has been arrested, and another remains outstanding after one person was stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Shortly after the incident, which police say appeared to have occurred in a building, officers took a female suspect in custody.

Police say they continue to look for a male suspect in his 40s who was last seen wearing a baseball hat, brown Adidas jacket, dark pants and black boots.