A 10-year-old girl killed after being struck by an SUV Vaughan earlier this week is being remembered by her family as a 'shining star' with a 'huge heart.'

The family issued a statement Saturday through York Regional Police and said they are shocked and heartbroken by the loss of Nikita, who they described as a beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter.

"She had a huge heart, was courageous, very friendly and full of life. She touched the lives of many in her short time here on earth," the statement read.

Police said Nikita was riding her bicycle when she was struck by the 33-year-old driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe on Wednesday morning.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Police said Nikita died Thursday night.

The family said visitation will be held on Sunday at 1591 Elgin Mills Road East between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for anyone who wants to honour and say their final goodbye to Nikita.

"We are extremely thankful for the love and support that the family has received from the community during this difficult time," the statement read, adding that a GoFund Me page has been created in memory of the girl.

Investigators continue to determine what caused the collision. Police said the driver of the SUV involved remained at the scene.

York Regional Police have also created an evidence portal where people can upload photos, video surveillance or dashcam footage of the collision.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.