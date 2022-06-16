11-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Thorncliffe Park in 'stable' condition
Published Thursday, June 16, 2022
Last Updated Friday, June 17, 2022 6:37AM EDT
An 11-year-old boy is now in stable condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park Thursday evening.
Toronto police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police told CP24 that the boy was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car.
He was rushed to SickKids Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He's now listed in stable condition.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Toronto police continue to investigate.