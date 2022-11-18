13 people hospitalized, including 5-year-old in critical condition, after house fire in Hamilton
Published Friday, November 18, 2022 7:35PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 18, 2022 10:07PM EST
Three adults and ten children are in hospital, including one with critical injuries, after a fire broke out at a residence in Hamilton on Friday evening.
The Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) said they were called to a two-storey residential home on Garden Crescent at around 6:30 p.m.
Crews arrived and were met with heavy smoke. HFD said firefighters made a quick entry and searched the home after reports that someone was inside.
A child was pulled out of the home and was transported to a local hospital, HFD said.
According to Hamilton paramedics, a total of 13 people were taken to hospital, including 10 children ranging in age from two to 17.
One of the children, a five-year-old, is in life-threatening condition. The others were transported to be assessed for smoke inhalation and are now in stable condition.
Paramedics added that the three other victims were adults – a man and two women. They said the man was sent to a burn trauma centre for smoke inhalation.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.