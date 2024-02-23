A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.

Police say that they were called to the scene at 3 p.m. on Feb. 20 for a robbery in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police say that a woman was entering her vehicle when five suspects approached her. One suspect, the 14-year-old boy, allegedly grabbed her and removed her from the vehicle before getting inside and fleeing the area.

Police say that officers were able to locate the vehicle with the suspect inside as it was equipped with a GPS tracking device.

As a result, the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and break of recognizance.

He cannot be identified due to terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.