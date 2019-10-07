

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 14-year-old student has died from his injuries following a serious assault outside of a high school in Hamilton.

Hamilton Paramedics said they transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, in the Main Street East and Adeline Avenue area.

Police have not said if a weapon was used.

Police have provided little information about the assault, but the Major Crimes Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

There is currently no information on suspects.

Eight schools in the area were under a hold and secure following the assault. However the order was lifted at around 2:40 p.m.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they investigate.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone video to contact investigators.