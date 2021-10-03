A collision in Brampton Sunday evening left a 14-year-old girl seriously injured, Peel police say.

Officers were called near Goreway and Richgrove Drives just before 7 p.m. after a vehicle collided with the girl riding a bicycle.

Peel paramedics say the teenager was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.