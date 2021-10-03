14-year-old cyclist hospitalized after collision in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Sunday, October 3, 2021 7:43PM EDT
A collision in Brampton Sunday evening left a 14-year-old girl seriously injured, Peel police say.
Officers were called near Goreway and Richgrove Drives just before 7 p.m. after a vehicle collided with the girl riding a bicycle.
Peel paramedics say the teenager was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.