A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Scarborough carjacking last month, police say.

On March 14, police responded to a call for a robbery near the intersection of Seminole Avenue and Danforth Avenue in Scarborough.

It is alleged that the victim picked up a male casual acquaintance and drove him to a given address, before the male contacted two accomplices who were waiting nearby. Police say one of the accomplices produced a large knife and demanded the victim drive the group to a new location. The victim complied and drove to the new location, where the suspects demanded he vacate the car. The suspects then drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was located on April 3.

Two suspects were taken into custody on April 26. One, a 17-year-old male of Toronto, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and carrying a concealed weapon. Another suspect, a 16-year-old female of Toronto, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

One suspect remains outstanding. He is described as 17 to 19 with a light brown complexion, between 5’9” and 5’10”. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident or the outstanding suspect is encouraged to contact police.