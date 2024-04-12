A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with the spraying of an unknown substance at a movie theatre in Oshawa last month.

The incident happened on the evening of March 24 at a Cineplex theatre near Taunton Road East and Grandview Street North.

Police allege two suspects entered a theatre and released a substance believed to be pepper spray.

They said the investigation into the incident concluded on Thursday, and a suspect was identified.

After arrangements were made for him to surrender, police said the youth suspect was brought to a station by his parents and was subsequently taken into custody.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and administering a noxious substance.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.