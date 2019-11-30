

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Metzak Drive and Rosepac Avenue, near Bovaird Avenue East and Conestoga Drive, at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a young adult male with obvious signs of trauma outside a residence, Const. Bancroft Wright said.

First aid was administered, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The homicide unit has been notified.

Wright said investigators are looking for multiple suspects seen in a light-coloured vehicle. It was last seen on Metzak Drive.

When asked if the shooting was targeted, Wright said it is too early in the investigation, but they believe it is an isolated incident.

The intersection of Metzak Drive and Rosepac Avenue is closed for investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.