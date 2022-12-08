A hungry Torontonian placed an Uber Eats order from an unknown burger joint for $1,048.01 this year, in what was the food delivery service’s most expensive order of the year in Canada.

This according to Uber Canada’s 2022 Cravings Report, released by the company on Thursday, which offers “a snapshot of the most popular, most unique—and in some cases—most unusual delivery requests we received from Canadians over the last year.”

Uber Eats said they were unable to reveal which burger joint in Toronto the monster order was placed at, however the report offered some other insights into the dinning habits of Torontonians.

“Canada’s largest cities—and perhaps the loudest—appear to be the pickiest as people in Toronto, Vancouver and Montréal most often add special instructions to their orders,” the report said.

The special instruction most included on orders in Toronto was “hot sauce on the side,” according to the report, while people in Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg most frequently asked for extra pickles.

Toronto also came in fifth place when it came to ordering food that was labelled “healthy” on the app.

Torontonians were not, however, among the most generous or polite Uber Eats users in Canada.

Toronto failed to crack the top 10 for cities whose users say ‘please, thank you and merci’ the most on their orders as well as those who tip the most for deliveries.

“Sure, we Canadians are known for being polite. But Kingston, Ottawa and Peterborough set the bar even higher by saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ the most in their order instructions,” the report said.

“Victoria, B.C. had the most generous tippers, but French Canadians are pretty big tippers too; Sherbrooke and Quebec City ranked second and third on our Top 10 list.”

You've got great taste, Canada!���� We're excited to share our 4th annual @UberEats Cravings Report offering a snapshot of the most popular, most unique and most unusual delivery requests we received from you over the last year. Here are the juiciest trends. https://t.co/tyBozErgfe — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) December 8, 2022

The report also ranked the top cuisines ordered by Uber Eats users across the country; number one being Japanese food, followed by Indian and Chinese.

Canada’s second and third largest cities also placed some pretty expensive orders in the past year.

An Uber Eats user in Vancouver spent $1,039.01 on an order from a Japanese restaurant and someone in Montreal ordered $893.54 worth of goodies from a cheese shop and bakery.

Canadians’ favourite side to order on the app was fries, followed by nuggets, while the most ordered drink was a margarita.

“This year’s Uber Eats Cravings Report shows us that—even as we turn a corner on the pandemic—Canadians across the country are still relying on Uber Eats to bring their special requests to life,” says Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.

“This year, Canadians wanted spice, extra pickles, a lot of fries and nuggets on the side.”