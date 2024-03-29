Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city’s west end, but two suspects remain outstanding.

The incident happened on Feb. 6, just before 1:30 a.m., in the Bloordale Village neighbourhood, near Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Police said that they found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Issaih Junger, with trauma to his body. Though life-saving measures were performed, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and died a short time later.

On Friday, police announced that they’ve charged Hassan Farhat, 19, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Montreal, with second-degree murder in connection. The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They both appeared in court for bail hearings.

Investigators shared images of two outstanding 19-year-old suspects, both of whom are wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The first suspect, identified by police as Dan Hakizimana, is described as five-foot-seven with a thin build, brown eyes, and braided black hair.

Fadel Naim is the second suspect. He is five-foot-seven with an average build, blue eyes, and curly brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.