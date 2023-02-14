Two men are facing charges in connection with the attempted suffocation of one person during a break-and-enter in Brampton last December.

Peel police said the incident happened at a residence in the area of The Gore Road and Cottrelle Boulevard on Dec. 12.

A male suspect allegedly broke into the home and tried to suffocate a resident.

When the suspect was confronted, he fled the area, police said. The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days after the incident, police arrested a suspect identified as 31-year-old Keerthigan Pulendran from Toronto.

He was charged with attempted murder; break, enter and commit an indictable offence; chokes, suffocates, or strangles; administering a noxious substance; and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

A second suspect was arrested on Feb. 1. He has been identified as 30-year-old Khaddre Stewart-Wallace.

He has been charged with attempted murder; break, enter and commit an indictable offence; and chokes, suffocates or strangles.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.