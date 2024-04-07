Two people have been charged after the dead body of a 32-year-old man was found in St. Catharines last month.

The discovery was made on March 9 at home on Raymond Street, which is near Welland Avenue and Lake Street.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said that they were called to that area around 10:30 a.m. for an assist ambulance call after a civilian volunteer search party looking for local missing man Johnathon Cronkwright found a deceased body inside a dwelling.

Forensic investigators later confirmed that that body that was located is that of Cronkwright, they said in a news release. He had been missing since Feb. 29.

On April 7, 34-year-old Michael (Mike) Patterson and Samantha Embert, 33, both of no fixed address, were charged with neglect duty to a dead body and indignity to a dead body. They are both being held in custody pending an April 8 bail hearing.

“Investigators recognize the difficult time and circumstances endured by the family and friends of Jonathan and appreciate their cooperation with the investigation,” NRPS said in a release.

Investigators say that foul play is not suspected in Cronkwright’s death.

Police believe that there are individuals who may have information relating to the events leading up to and following Cronkwright’s death and are urging anyone who knowns anything to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1004233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.