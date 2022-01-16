Halton police are searching for two suspects after one person was shot in Oakville Sunday evening.

Officers were called to a shooing in front of a home in the area of Zachary Crescent and Post Road, east of the Sixth Line, around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two suspects considered armed and dangerous fled the scene on foot, police said. No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

“This is believed to be a targeted shooting,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).