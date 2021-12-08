A two-year-old child in a stroller has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton late Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police said it happened at the intersection of Avondale and Autumn boulevards, west of Bramalea Road, just before 6 p.m.

The child was transported to a local hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.

It is not immediately known who was with the child at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.