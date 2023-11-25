Festive floats, marching bands, and Christmas magic to return to the streets of Toronto this Sunday with the return of the annual Santa Claus parade.

On Sunday, Nov. 26 Torontonians can expect the festivities to ensue downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

The parade has been taking place in Toronto since 1905, making this its 119th year.

CHANGES TO THE PARADE ROUTE

Attendees should expect changes to the parade route this year. Instead of heading south along University Avenue as it has in past years, the route will head down Spadina Avenue before travelling east on Harbord Street and south on Queen’s Park circle.

It will begin at 12:30 p.m., departing from Christie Street and Bloor Street W. This year’s route is as follows:

1. Start: Bloor Street West and Christie Street

2. Eastbound: Bloor Street West

3. Southbound: Spadina Road (northbound lanes)

4. Eastbound: Harbord Street and Hoskin Street

5. Northbound: Queen’s Park Crescent West

6. Southbound: Queen’s Park Crescent East

7. Southbound: University Avenue (northbound lanes)

8. Eastbound: Wellington Street West

9. Southbound: Yonge Street

10. Eastbound: Front Street East

11. Finish: Front Street East and Jarvis Street

In addition, this is the second year that the parade is happening live in Toronto after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 and 2020, the parade was broadcasted from Canada’s Wonderland to adhere to the social distancing rules that were in place.

ROAD CLOSURES AND DELAYS TO BE EXPECTED

Commuters should expect road closures and delays beginning as early as 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 if they plan to travel in the area of the parade route.

Officials say that the parade should take about two-and-a-half hours to make its way through downtown Toronto.

Roads are expected to be reopened by 6 p.m.

These are the road closures drivers can expect to encounter:

• Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.

• Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Spadina Road, at 10 a.m.

• Spadina Road, from Bloor Street West to Harbord Street, at 10:30 a.m.

• Harbord Street, from Spadina Road to Queen's Park Crescent, at 10:30 a.m.

• Queen's Park Crescent, from Harbord Street to College Street, at 11 a.m.

• University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

• University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

• Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

• Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

• Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

CAN’T MAKE IT? HOW TO WATCH FROM AFAR

CTV News will have a live stream of the parade beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Those interested can watch online, at cp24.com online or on the cp24 digital app. It will also be streamed on the CTV News app.