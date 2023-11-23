

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





The annual Santa Claus parade returns to downtown Toronto this weekend.

Police are warning commuters to expect major delays as early as 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 if they plan to travel in the area of the parade route.

The parade is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. starting at Christie Pits Park near Bloor Street West and Christie Street.

But instead of heading south along University Avenue as it has in years past the route will head down Spadina Avenue before travelling east on Harbord Street and south on Queen’s Park circle.

The parade will finish up near St. Lawrence Market at Front and Jarvis streets.

Officials say that the parade should take about two-and-a-half hours to make its way through downtown Toronto.

Roads are expected to be reopened by 6 p.m.

These are the road closures drivers can expect to encounter:

• Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.

• Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Spadina Road, at 10 a.m.

• Spadina Road, from Bloor Street West to Harbord Street, at 10:30 a.m.

• Harbord Street, from Spadina Road to Queen's Park Crescent, at 10:30 a.m.

• Queen's Park Crescent, from Harbord Street to College Street, at 11 a.m.

• University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

• University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

• Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

• Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

• Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.