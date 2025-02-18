Plane with 80 people on board crashes on landing at Pearson airport, ends up on its roof

The plane ended up upside with its wings sheared off. No fatalities were reported and all 80 people on board were accounted for.

A total of 18 people were injured after a Delta Airlines plane crashed on the runway at Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:15 p.m. and involved Endeavor Flight 4819 arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Images from the scene show the plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, on its roof on the tarmac at Pearson.

In one audio recording reviewed by CP24, an air traffic control agent is heard saying that the aircraft is “upside down and burning.”

All arrivals and departures were shut down at Pearson for hours following the crash. forcing the diversion of hundreds of planes.

However, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed that flights in and out of the airport resumed at 5 p.m.

In a news conference on Monday night, Greater Toronto Airports CEO Deborah Flint called the response to the crash “textbook.”

“We are very grateful that there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries,” she said.

Key details:

Delta Airlines says that the flight was carrying a total of 80 people – 76 passengers and four crew.

22 Canadians were on board the flight

Ornge initially said that three people, including a child, sustained critical injuries. At a subsequent update on Monday night, GTAA officials said that they were not aware of any critical injuries.

Two runways remain closed at the airport and airport officials are warning of further flight delays over the coming days.

The GTAA says it will provide an update sometime Tuesday

8:47 p.m.

Aviation expert John Cox told CP24 the CRJ-900 is a well-built airplane, despite it being launched in 2001 by Bombardier.

Data from the Aviation Safety Network shows zero fatalities from more than 100 accidents involving the aircraft since 2005.

“It was certified to high standards both in its structural strength and ability to get people out in a hurry. So, this was a well-built airplane experiencing a very traumatic event and the emergency evacuation design and certification worked exactly as it should have,” Cox said.

8:35 p.m.

Peel Regional Police Supt. Waheed Butt says they assisted the airport in securing the site, adding they will continue to provide security and offer any other assistance as needed.

8:22 p.m.

Toronto Pearson Fire Chief Todd Aitken told reporters that it took six fire engines from Mississauga Fire services, two district chiefs, and 18 paramedic units from Peel Region to handle the accident, on top of the help from airport staff.

“Upon arrival, my team conducted fire suppression, self evacuation was already taking place at this time. We believe all emergency response went as planned. We will however, be conducting a review.”

Aitken said it would be inappropriate to comment or speculate on the cause of the crash at this present time, given it remains under investigation by Transport Canada.

“What we can say is the runway was dry and there was no cross-wind conditions,” Aitken said.

The fire chief adds one other person has been brought to a local hospital, pushing the number of those injured to 18 people. Toronto Pearson says it will provide an update sometime tomorrow.

8:02 p.m.

Crash survivor John Nelson, who was in the 10th row of the plane, told CNN that there was “mass chaos” following the crash landing.

“Coming in, it was routine, but it was noticeable that the runways were kind of in a weird condition,” Nelson said. “When we hit, it was a super hard, hit the ground and the plane went sideways and I believe we skidded on our side and then flipped over on our back, where we ended up.”

After everyone disembarked the plane, Nelson said there was “another explosion,” though fire crews were quick to douse the flames.

“It was mass chaos, I was upside down, a lady next to me was upside down, we kind of let ourselves go and fell to hit the ceiling, which was [a] surreal feeling, and then everybody was just like, ‘Get out, get out, get out,’ we could smell jet fuel,” Nelson said.

The passenger tells the American broadcaster that it is “amazing we’re still here.”

7:50 p.m.

The last time Toronto Pearson saw a major crash was in Aug. 2, 2005, when Air France Flight 358 – carrying 309 passengers and crew – from Paris skidded off the runway and burst into flames amid stormy weather. Everyone onboard survived the crash.

7:39 p.m.

Data from Environment Canada reveals the airport was experiencing strong winds and blowing snow at the time of the crash, gusting from 51 to 65 kilometres per hour.

Audio recording from the tower at Toronto Pearson, reviewed by The Associated Press, reveals the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR was cleared to land at 2:10 p.m. The tower had warned pilots of a possible air flow bump in the glide path as the plane started landing due to the preceding aircraft in front of it.

7:26 p.m.

In about 30 minutes, Toronto Pearson Fire Chief Todd Aitken is set to provide an update about the airplane crash.

7:18 p.m.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed that of the 76 passengers onboard the plane, 22 were Canadians and the others were “multinational.”

CEO Deborah Flint says 17 passengers were brought to local hospitals, adding the GTAA is unaware of any of those travellers having critical injuries.

“No airport CEO wants to have these type of press conferences, but this is exactly what our emergency, our operations and our federal our first responder partners are all practiced and trained for,” Flint said during a press conference on Monday night.

Two of the airport’s runways will be closed for the next several days, Flint says. She says that she anticipates operations to be impacted as a result, with the possibility of some flight delays.

“We will be sharing information periodically. For those traveling, continue to look at our website and be in touch with your respective carrier as well,” Flint said.

7:10 p.m.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority CEO Deborah Flint says that airport emergency workers operated a “textbook response” to today’s crash and “immediately halted” arrivals and departures. She says she is “very grateful that there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries” as a result of the crash.

7:00 p.m.

Aviation expert Phyl Durdey tells CTVNews.ca there are a myriad of factors at play that could have caused the airplane to flip onto its side, adding it may take some time to find out what really happened.

Judging by the windsock visible in video captured at the scene, Durdey says “there is a pretty strong crosswind.”

“We’d just have to see what the black boxes say,” Durdey said.

6:30 p.m.

Video circulating social media shows passengers from inside of the Delta aircraft scrambling to get out of the overturned plane, with what appears to be flight crew and airport staff assisting them.

Video from inside the plane shows the intense moments of exiting after crashing upside down A video taken by a passenger shows people fleeing the inside of a Delta plane that landed upside down on the runway at Pearson.

6:20 p.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he is “extremely concerned” by the plane crash on Monday afternoon.

“My thoughts are with the passengers and crew, and all those working to respond to this awful situation. Wishing a rapid recovery to all injured,” Poilievre said in a social media post.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie also expressed her gratitude to everyone who responded to the accident, wishing everyone a “swift and full recovery.”

“I’m relieved to hear there are no casualties following the plane crash at Pearson airport today,” Crombie wrote on X.

Plane crash An aircraft from Delta Airlines sits upside down on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport on Monday February 17, 2024. Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian PressPearson International Airport firefighters work on an upside down Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri (Teresa Barbieri)

6:05 p.m.

Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her thanks to all first responders and airport staff for their swift action and commitment to keeping everyone involved safe.

“I’m relieved to learn that all passengers and crew are accounted for after today’s plane crash at Toronto Pearson,” Chow said in a post on X.

5:55 p.m.

Toronto Pearson says it will provide an update to reporters about the crash at 6:30 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

Delta Airlines has put out a statement confirming that 18 people with injuries have been transported to local hospitals.

“Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” the airline said in an updated statement. “The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.”

Passengers on the tarmac Passengers are led away as Pearson International Airport firefighters work on a Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway, in a Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, still image made from handout video footage published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-1 Minute Morning,

5:30 p.m.

All flights at Toronto Pearson have now resumed as of 5 p.m., the airport says.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it is currently supporting families and passengers at arrivals.

Departures and arrivals have resumed at Toronto Pearson as of 5 p.m. All 76 passengers and four crew from Delta flight 4819 were accounted for. A number of passengers were taken to local hospitals. GTAA staff are supporting families of passengers at arrivals. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

5:15 p.m.

Ottawa International Airport (YOW) says 14 diversions are currently at the airport.

“Aside from the flights to and from YYZ being affected, it’s a typical operation at YOW that includes residual delays and cancellations from the storm that impacted many cities in North America over the past several days,” the statement reads.

“We are supporting the airlines and ground handlers, and have extra resources on hand in the event that any of the flights are deplaned and passengers require support.”

Delta Air Lines plane A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri

5 p.m.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, an American agency that investigates civil aviation accidents, said it is currently leading a team of U.S. investigators to assist Transport Canada.

“Per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13, any information about the investigation will be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada,”

Pearson plane crash Feb. 17 Emergency responders surround a flipped -over plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17. (Tom Podolec/CP24)

4:55 p.m.

So far, Montreal and Winnipeg airports have notified travellers to expect delays with Toronto-bound flights due to the airplane crash.

Several flights bound for Toronto are also being diverted to Ottawa International Airport, with at least four flights having landed there. Three planes also reportedly diverted to Waterloo Regional International airport.

Delta Air Lines plane A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri

4:49 p.m.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on its way to Toronto Pearson, adding Transport Canada will lead the investigation.

Audio of air traffic control during the plane crash at Pearson Airport Audio from air traffic control in the moments leading up to the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

4:45 p.m.

In an updated statement, Delta said the single-aircraft had 76 passengers and four crew onboard at the time of the accident.

“Delta is working to connect with customers traveling from, to or through YYZ who should also monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app,” the statement reads.

4:16 p.m.

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, expressed his gratitude to first responders and professionals on the scene of the airplane crash.

“I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon,” Walz said in a post on X.

I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon.



Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 17, 2025

4:15 p.m.

Peel Paramedics confirmed 12 other patients have been rushed to the hospital with mild injuries, bringing the total number of injured to about 15 people. They add none of these injuries are considered to be life-threatening at this time.

Ornge says that it transported three patients, including a child, to Toronto-area hospitals with critical injuries.

4:10 p.m.

Delta Airlines confirmed it is aware of the Toronto-bound Endeavour Flight, and that it is working to confirm any details it can share at this time.

4:06 p.m.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the accident happened at around 2:45 p.m.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates,” the statement reads.

3:55 p.m.

CTV News Toronto spoke to travellers catching flights at Pearson airport this afternoon who called the crash “scary.”

“I travel a lot for business and it’s a pretty scary thing,” one traveller said. “I feel bad for everyone on board and hope everyone’s okay. [It’s not an inconvenience] for me because I could always reschedule a business trip. I just want to go home.”

“[I feel] absolutely terrified for the passengers,” another said. “I feel for the people. I feel for everybody in this airport that’s been delayed and thrown off all weekend and then for this to happen today. It’s a shame and I don’t want to fly ever again at this point.”

3:45 p.m.

Air Canada has shared an update on its operations at Pearson due to the plane crash.

In a post on X, the airline says, “Air Canada customers travelling to or from Pearson are advised to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.”

3:40 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says provincial officials are in contact with Toronto Pearson to offer assistance following today’s plane crash.

“I’m relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson,” Ford said in a post on X. “Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed.”

3:30 p.m.

Transportation Minister Anita Anand confirmed in a post on X that all 80 passengers onboard are accounted for.

“I’m closely following the serious incident at the Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines flight 4819 from Minneapolis,” the post reads.