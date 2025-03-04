‘Torontonians are worried’: Chow responds to ‘senseless’ U.S. trade action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, speaks during a press conference regarding housing development in the Greater Toronto Area, as Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, right, looks on at Toronto City Hall, in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The mayor of Canada’s largest city says Toronto residents “stand united in a Team Canada approach” in responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “senseless” trade action.

Mayor Olivia Chow released the statement on Tuesday morning, just hours after Trump hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs.

“As the U.S. imposes tariffs, hardworking Torontonians are worried. People are concerned about their jobs and cost of food,” she wrote.

“Toronto stands united in a Team Canada approach to respond to this senseless trade action. We will get through this together.”

Premier Doug Ford, who is expected to speak to reporters later this morning, said Monday that the province would consider halting the supply of nickel and electricity to the United States in response to the tariffs.

“We will respond strongly and we don’t want to,” Ford said. “On the critical minerals I will stop shipments going into the U.S. for nickel. I will shut down manufacturing because 50 per cent of the nickel you use is coming from Ontario.”

Ford also said he would move forward on a number of previously announced actions, including removing U.S. alcohol from LCBO shelves and ripping up a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet service in Northern Ontario.

The premier said his government may also consider introducing legislation that would require retailers to include signs on shelving that indicate whether a product is Canadian made.

“I am asking politely before I implement it,” he said. “Please work with us or we are going to legislate it.”

The federal government announced Monday that it will immediately put into place retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion of U.S. goods and then more tariffs on another $125 billion in U.S. goods three weeks later.

