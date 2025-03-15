‘Heartbroken’: Piper Arms pub releases statement about shooting that injured 12 people

Emergency services are on the scene of a shooting at Piper Arms in Scarborough on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

More than a week after three masked suspects opened fire during its opening night and injured 12 people, a Scarborough pub has released a statement, saying it is “heartbroken” by what happened and is cooperating with the investigation.

Piper Arms – Scarborough Town Centre posted the statement on its Instagram page on Saturday.

“We are heartbroken over what happened at our Scarborough Town Centre location on what was supposed to be a special opening night for our team and the community,” the pub wrote.

“The safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate, and we are relieved that no lives were lost.”

The pub also condemned the incident in its statement.

“This kind of violence has no place in our community,” Piper Arms said, adding that the pub “has always been about bringing people together.”

“We are grateful for the support of our customers, staff and neighbours during this difficult time. We appreciate the trust you’ve placed in us and remain dedicated to serving our community with the same hospitality and care that define us.”

Toronto police have not made any arrests in the March 7 mass shooting at Piper Arms on Progress Avenue. They have not released descriptions of the three suspects, who they said entered the pub with an assault rifle and two handguns.

The suspects opened fire “indiscriminately,” hitting seven people, police said. Five others were injured by flying glass. All 12 victims survived.

The shooting also left the newly renovated pub riddled with bullet holes, which became embedded in windows, drywall, and a flat-screen TV.

The last update on the shooting came on Tuesday when police released a statement in which they said investigators were working around the clock to find the suspects.

“Officers have been working around the clock – gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and pursuing every lead to identify and locate those responsible,” the statement read.

Police added that updates would be provided “as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”