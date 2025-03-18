No injuries after shots fired at North York tow yard

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a tow yard in North York early Tuesday morning, Toronto police said.

Investigators said “evidence of gunfire” was located at a tow yard in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Chesswood Drive after shots were reported shortly after 1 a.m.

The incident marks the latest in a series of tow-related shootings in the city in recent weeks.

During the week of March 7, four tow-truck related shootings were investigated by Toronto police, including one that left a man in his 50s with life-threatening injuries.