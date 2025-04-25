Toronto police board ‘unanimously’ votes to ratify new five-year contract with union

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto’s police board and union have officially ratified a new five-year collective agreement following months of pressure to stem officer departures and stabilize staffing across the city.

The ratified deal was announced in a news release issued Friday, following a first approval from the union earlier this week. At a special board meeting, officials confirm that their members “unanimously” voted in favour of the deal moving forward.

The agreement, initially reached after six weeks of negotiations, covers more than 8,500 uniform and civilian members.

“This agreement is not just about terms and conditions—it’s about recognizing the critical and extraordinary work our service members do each and every day,” said board chair Shelley Carroll. “Supporting them in a strategic way that builds strength and stability for the future.”

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw also took to social media, describing the agreement as a “success,” emphasizing it will help them “deliver adequate and effective police services.”

Congratulations to our members and to the @TPAca and @TPSBoard bargaining teams for their success in reaching and ratifying agreements that recognize the tremendous value and dedication our uniform and civilian members bring to serving the city every day. The new agreements and… https://t.co/C7oN8hrtxX — Chief Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) April 25, 2025

While the contract’s financial terms have still not been disclosed, officials say it complements the board’s Multi-Year Hiring Plan, approved in December of last year.

That plan aims to add 720 officers over two years and strengthen response times across the city. During that time, the board also approved an operational budget valued at $1.22 billion.

The agreement introduces new measures to attract and retain personnel, with supports for families and a renewed focus on diversity and community, board officials said.

Through these initiatives, officials hope to reinforce “organizational stability, improving response times, and expanding key initiatives like the innovative Neighbourhood Community Officer Program.”

Just this year, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow revealed that officers are now responding to emergencies almost 50 per cent faster, following a peak of 26.7 minutes two years ago.

Toronto Police Association president Clayton Campbell previously cited concerns that officers were leaving the service for better-paying jobs elsewhere, describing retention as a serious growing problem.

In November of 2024, he told CP24 that “officers are just not staying, they’re going to other police services for less work, more money, and that’s a problem.”

Now, officials say the new agreement reflects the board’s “continued commitment to implementing common-sense reforms, while also making significant investments to attract and retain the best and brightest members to keep Torontonians safe.”