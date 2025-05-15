Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 Toronto teens in fatal Riverdale shooting

The two young men were gunned down by two suspects, according to police, at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Toronto police have identified two additional suspects wanted in connection with a deadly Riversdale shooting that killed 18-year-old Quentin Caza and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil last month.

Officers were originally called to area of Bain and Logan avenues on the evening of April 15 for reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they said that Caza and McNeil were found suffering from serious gunshots wounds. One died at the scene, while the other succumbed to their injuries later in hospital.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the incident earlier this month.

Now, police have issued Canada-wide warrants to locate Jayllen Maxime-Marcelle, 17, and Abdulrahman Zein, 18, both of Toronto. Both are wanted for first-degree murder.

News Release - Two Additional Suspects Sought in Homicide Investigation, Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue area, Judicial authorization obtained to identify Young Person, Image Releasedhttps://t.co/pWniisOsWN pic.twitter.com/jUfWLIBIL7 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 15, 2025

Officials say Maxime-Marcelle is being named publicly under special judicial authorization, which expires at noon on May 19.

Police are urging the public not to approach either suspect and to call 911 if they are seen.

At the time of the shooting, residents described hearing multiple gunshots and people yelling to “stay inside.”

One neighbour said they heard someone screaming for help just before police arrived on the scene.

The brazen shooting marked Toronto’s ninth and tenth homicides of the year, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).