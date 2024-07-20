Police have arrested the alleged driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene after hitting a 17-year-old boy in Brampton earlier this month.

The incident happened in the area of Countryside and Fernforest Drives on the evening of July 5.

Police said the victim pulled over to the side of the road and was attempting to change his tires when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local trauma centre.

The incident was caught on camera, and on July 12, police released the footage, asking for the public’s help locating the driver and the vehicle.

On Saturday, police announced they had located the alleged driver, a 21-year-old Brampton man. He was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

“Investigators would like to thank members of our community for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion,” police said in Saturday’s news release.