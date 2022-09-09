Hamilton police have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a hate crime that targeted the Jewish community.

Police said a man broke into a residence in the area of Haddon Avenue South and Main Street West early Tuesday morning.

They did not specify what the man did after breaking into the home but said he targeted members of the Jewish community, and it is now being investigated as a hate crime.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as Yonis Mohamed of Hamilton. He has been charged with break an enter – commit and disobey court order.

Police said they "are working with the victims, the Jewish Federation of Hamilton and community members to ensure their safety."

"Hate crime in Hamilton is not acceptable. Left unchecked, hate crime can have a far reaching impact on communities."

Police are also investigating separate incidents involving hate-motivated messages.

In a separate news release on Friday, police asked for help identifying a suspect after multiple antisemitic graffiti were found in the area of Main Street West and Bay Street earlier this week.

Police released surveillance image of the suspect. He is described as Black between 30 and 50 years old with a large build and short black hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater, jeans, and red running shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact hate crime investigators at (905) 546-5678 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.