A 25-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in a Scarborough building late Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his neck and back.

He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Insp. Mike Williams said they are searching for one male suspect who fled the building and was last seen eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.

He is described as a Black male in his 20s with long dark hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket. Police said that the suspect should be considered “armed, violent and dangerous.”

Williams said the suspect and the victim “had some sort of relationship,” but he did not provide further details.

“It does appear to be a targeted attack,” he said.

Williams noted that the stabbing took place in a hallway and a unit, adding several people were with the victim at the time of the stabbing and performed life-saving measures prior to the arrival of police.

“Our officers are currently speaking to witnesses. Several people have been transported to 41 Division as part of the investigation,” Williams said.

“We’re also canvassing for video in the area. I believe we have located some so far.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.