28 dead after pre-Christmas blizzard paralyzes much of western New York
A car sits blanketed in snow on a driveway, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:44AM EST
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the U-S has risen to 28 in western New York.
It's being described as one of the worst weather-related disasters in the region's history.
Authorities say the dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks.
Some died while shoveling snow.