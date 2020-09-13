Toronto police say a husband and a wife were allegedly killed by their 28-year-old son at their Weston home on Saturday afternoon before he was fatally struck by a train.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said they were called to a home on King George Road, in the area of Church Street and Weston Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on the street in front of the home, police said. A woman was also located inside the residence with multiple stab wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victims were a married couple and have been identified as Joao Barcelos, 64, and Iva Barcelos, 59.

While investigating, police said they received information that a man was hit by a UP Express train a short distance away from the residence.

Police said he was found dead with significant injuries. He has been identified as the couple's son Tiberio Barcelos.

"Homicide investigators believe with the information they've gathered thus far that Tiberio is responsible for the murder of Joao and Iva, his parents," Const. Alex Li told CP24 in an interview.

Li said Tiberio did not reside in the home at the time of the incident.

It is not clear at this time why Tiberio was at the train tracks, police said.

Post-mortem examinations for the three people are scheduled on Monday.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information about Tiberio's whereabouts before the incident to come forward as they try to determine the motivation for the attack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.