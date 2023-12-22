A second suspect has been charged as part of an investigation into a carjacking allegedly carried out by a group of masked men in Scarborough earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Dec. 15 in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road. A man was driving his car when it got rear-ended by another vehicle. When the man pulled over, police say four masked men exited their vehicle and approached him.

One of the masked men then allegedly forced the victim's door open, demanded his car and assaulted him.

Police say the victim was physically removed from his vehicle and robbed of his items. They did not disclose what was stolen.

Two of the masked men drove off in the victim's car while the other two took off in their own vehicle, they said.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.

The Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) took over the investigation and, at about 3:30 p.m. that day, found both vehicles in Brampton. A "high-risk takedown" ensued in which one of the vehicles sped away, and the driver of the other was arrested after attempting to flee on foot, police said.

Whitby, Ont. resident Marsih Mohamed, 24, was charged with several offences, including, but not limited to, robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Friday, Toronto police provided an update, stating that members of the PCJTF had attended an address in Mississauga earlier in the day. Officers commenced surveillance and observed the suspect leaving the address, they said.

As a result, Mississauga resident Mehkash Sohal, 21, was charged with one count each of robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges against both accused have yet to be tested in court.

Sohal made his first court appearance in Toronto today.