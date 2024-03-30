Three people have died in two-vehicle, Saturday morning crash in Milton, according to police.

Police say that the collision happened at 3:20 a.m. in the Sixth Line and Derry Road intersection at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, including one youth. Police say that the deceased include an 18-year-old man from Milton, and a 16-year-old female from Brampton, who were travelling together in the same car, as well as a 26-year-old man from Milton in the second vehicle.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

Police are not providing much detail about the collision however they say that further updates will be provided “in due course.”

Trafalgar Road to Fifth Line on Derry Road is currently closed for investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage of the collision, are asked to contact 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.