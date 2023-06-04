3 injured, 2 critically, after Caledon crash: paramedics
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.
It happened near Hurontario Street and Escarpment Side Road at around 12 p.m.
Paramedics tell CP24 that that two cars and a truck collided, sending three people to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
