Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.

It happened near Hurontario Street and Escarpment Side Road at around 12 p.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 that that two cars and a truck collided, sending three people to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

