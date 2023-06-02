Three Toronto men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot an innocent dog walker in Schomberg, Ont. in a case of mistaken identity.

York police said Friday the suspects are believed to be members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang, which is commonly known as MS-13, and were hired by an organized group to kill a man.

The suspects mistakenly targeted the wrong person in the February shooting, police said, injuring a 65-year-old man who was taking his dog on a morning walk.

The victim was shot at 13 times and was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

Detectives originally said they believed the man was ambushed by gunfire because he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down.

York police said the investigation became known as Project Rebellion, and between May 18 and June 1, police executed a number of warrants in Toronto. As a result, eight people were charged.

Police said during the investigation, officers seized a handgun, an AK-47 assault rifle with ammunition and a drum magazine.

Undisclosed quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were also allegedly seized.

Carlos Ricardo Gutierrez, 27, Carlos Pena Torrez, 34, and Kenny Banchon Urbina have been charged with attempted murder, along with conspiracy to commit murder.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.